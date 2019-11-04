Ashfield council assures residents Sutton stabbing is 'isolated incident'

Ashfield District Council has looked to assure residents in Sutton that the stabbing on Friday is an "isolated incident".

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Langton Road on Friday night (November 1) to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers on scene at Langton Road.

A man, aged 42, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with stab wounds and later pronounced dead at Queen's Medical Centre.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is ongoing into what police believe is a "targeted attack".

And now Ashfield District Council has looked to echo the words of Nottinghamshire Police, stressing that the stabbing is an "isolated incident" and that residents should not feel "unsafe".

The council has also confirmed that the man who died was a tenant in one of its properties.

A council spokesman said: "The council is aware that a tenant was stabbed, and later died on Friday night, and our sympathies go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are working with the police and want to assure tenants in the area that this is an isolated incident and an arrest has been made.

"Housing officers will be on site to offer advice and support to tenants this week. The council takes incidents like this very seriously and will work with all relevant agencies to investigate fully.

"Whilst this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further."

Residents in Sutton have expressed their fears of walking around Sutton following the incident, suggesting they "don't feel safe" following the stabbing.

But leading councillors have thanked residents for their "patience and understanding" while the investigation takes place.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, added: “A man has now been arrested following our enquiries. He remains in police custody.

"Our investigations make us believed that this was a targeted attack. We are in the early stages of the murder investigation as we continue to piece what happened before and after the attack.

"If anyone has any information please do come forward as they could be vital to the investigation.

"Officers are in the area and I would continue to encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of them."