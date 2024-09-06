Ashfield: 12 streets across Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall with the highest reported crimes

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:39 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are 12 Ashfield streets with the highest reported crimes in July 2024.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes for each district.

The figures have now been released for July 2024.

Here are the Ashfield streets with the highest number of reported crimes.

In Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall – there were over 1,000 reported crimes in July 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled for the area.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Friday, September 6.

29 crimes were reported on or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, in July 2024.

1. On/near King's Mill Hospital

29 crimes were reported on or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, in July 2024. Photo: King's Mill Hospital

In July 2024 there were 29 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

2. Lakeside View

In July 2024 there were 29 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. Photo: Google Maps

There were 26 crimes reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall, in July 2024.

3. On/near Whyburn Street

There were 26 crimes reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall, in July 2024. Photo: Google

15 crimes were reported on, or near, Emperors Way, Hucknall in July 2024.

4. On/near Emperors Way

15 crimes were reported on, or near, Emperors Way, Hucknall in July 2024. Photo: Google

