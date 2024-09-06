Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes for each district.

The figures have now been released for July 2024.

Here are the Ashfield streets with the highest number of reported crimes.

In Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall – there were over 1,000 reported crimes in July 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled for the area.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Friday, September 6.

1 . On/near King's Mill Hospital 29 crimes were reported on or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, in July 2024.

2 . Lakeside View In July 2024 there were 29 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

3 . On/near Whyburn Street There were 26 crimes reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall, in July 2024.