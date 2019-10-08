Arson probe after Mansfield fish and chip shop destroyed in blaze

A Mansfield fish and chip shop has been gutted in an arson attack.

Firefighters and police were called to Woodhouse Fish and Chips on Woodhouse Road at around 2am.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the arson attack.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the building was 'well alight' and crews used jets, dry powder and CO2 extinguishers to fight the blaze.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson told Chad on Tuesday afternoon: "It is believed that someone smashed the front window of the property before setting the building on fire.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact 101 quoting incident number 59 of October 8."

