Two men have been arrested following a 'glassing' in Mansfield.

The assault took place at a property on Bentinck Street on Sunday, November 10.

Two men have been arrested.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm and involved a man being glassed by another man.

The man is believed to have sustained 'minor injuries' to his head.

The men aged 23 and 28 were arrested and remain in police custody.

