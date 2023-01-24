Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Matthew Wallett was being kept in the security holding room at the store in Mansfield Woodhouse, following an alleged theft and assaulting a member of staff, on June 29, last year.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said that when two police officers arrived he became abusive and gave false details.

And when an officer told him he was going to be searched, Wallett, aged 33, became aggressive.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

As the officer tried to check his back pockets, he said, “you can pack that in,” and kept sitting down.

During a struggle, he elbowed one officer in the stomach, before falling on to a box and swinging his fist.

However, the officer was not sure if he'd been struck and punched the top of Wallet's right arm to distract him.

He was taken to the floor, restrained and handcuffed, and charged with resisting arrest at Mansfield Police Station.

Wallett, of Manor Road Mansfield Woodhouse, and is currently serving a suspended sentence for a knife offence, failed to turn up to court today, Tuesday.

