Arrest made in Kirkby after police spot carrier bag that 'looks out of place' and was actually stuffed full of drugs

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession with intent to supply cannabis in Kirkby.

It comes after officers on mobile patrol in The Meadows, Nottingham spotted a carrier bag that 'looked out of place' in Holgate Road and found it to be full of bags of cannabis at around 12am yesterday (Tuesday, November 19).

Station Road in Kirkby. Pic: Google Images.

Following further enquiries, including checking CCTV, officers arrested a man nearby in Wilford Grove a short time later.

He was then further arrested in connection with a burglary in Station Street, Kirkby, at 5.40pm on Monday (November 18) where a BMW and cash were taken.

