Arrest made and Mercedes seized as drug warrants executed across Mansfield area

Three drug warrants have been executed across the Mansfield area- resulting in an arrest.

This morning (Tuesday, December 17) beat managers from Mansfield North conducted a misuse of drugs warrant at an address in Mansfield Woodhouse.

This resulted in a large cannabis grow being discovered by officers and an outstanding stolen Mercedes being seized from the drive of the property.

One man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis, theft of a motor vehicle and abstracting electricity.

Officers also executed two warrants in Sutton on December 16 and 17 as part of an investigation into drug supply in the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “More warrants are planned in Mansfield Woodhouse imminently.”

If anyone has any information relating to drug supply in their neighbourhood, they should call Nottinghamshire Police on non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.