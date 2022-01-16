She was found to have a deep wound and received medical treatment, but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening or altering.

Officers attended the scene following reports of the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday, January 13, and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Moore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When officers were made aware of this report, they were quick to get to the scene and work to establish the circumstances of what had happened.

“Thankfully, the woman’s injuries are not life threatening or altering, but she was left shaken by the incident and officers continue to work to support her.

“This had the potential to have devastating consequences and we are taking this extremely seriously. We have now arrested a man in connection with the incident and he remains in custody.

“We do believe that those thought to be involved are known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public. However, local officers continue to be in the area and we urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”

