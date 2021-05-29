Arrest made after men ‘brandish knife’ at police in Mansfield

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Shirland Drive just after midnight on Friday, May 28, following a reported disturbance after which a member of the public spotted a man covered in blood.

As police arrived to the scene, they were confronted by the two suspects who were armed with weapons and were shouting and screaming in the street.

They used a taser to stop one man who was safely arrested on suspicion of affray.

Shirland Drive, Mansfield

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart is leading the investigation. She said: "Officers did a fantastic job to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“Knife offences are incredibly serious and we will always look to take swift and appropriate action against anyone who is found to have committed such offences.

"Officers attended Shirland Drive in Mansfield shortly after midnight after a member of the public was disturbed.

"The two people are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public from the incident."The men, aged 51 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of affray. One man had to be tasered and was taken to hospital as a precaution. He has since been discharged.

"Our enquiries are still at the early stage but following CCTV enquiries and having deployed a drone in the skies this morning we don't believe anyone else is outstanding.

"If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting incident 8 of 28 May 2021."