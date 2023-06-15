Arrest after man suffers 'slash wounds' in serious assault at Brinsley park

Officers were called to reports of a fight at Brinsley Recreation Ground on Church Lane in the village shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 14.

One man was taken to hospital by road after sustaining slash wounds.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.

The incident took place at Brinsley Recreation Ground last night.

Another man was also treated in hospital.

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in police custody.

A cordon has remained in place at the park today.

Detective Sergeant Joanne Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a significant disturbance that was witnessed by a lot of people.