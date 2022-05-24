Arrest after man 'stabbed in the street' in Awsworth road rage incident

The incident happened in broad daylight on Gin Close Way, Awsworth.

Officers were called to Gin Close Way following reports that someone had been injured in a road rage assault.

Police said a 26-year-old was stabbed in the arm before the suspect drove away at 10.20am on Sunday (May 22).

The injured man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He has been released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take all reports of knife crime extremely seriously and will always take robust action against anyone found to be involved in offences of this nature, so that we can keep people safe.

“It really should go without saying but there is never an excuse for anyone to ever carry a knife with them while out in public, as this puts both the person carrying it and others in danger of harm.

“We have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident but our enquiries remain ongoing.

“If anyone witnessed what happened or has CCTV or dash-cam footage that could aid us with our investigation, it’s important that they get in touch with us straight away.”