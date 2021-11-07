Arrest after elderly woman pulled to ground in 'nasty' Nottinghamshire street robbery
A man has been arrested after an elderly woman was pulled to the ground and robbed in Nottinghamshire.
The victim, who is in her eighties, was walking along Nottingham Road, Eastwood, at about 11am on Friday, October 8 when she was approached by a cyclist who grabbed her bag as he rode by – pulling her to the ground in the process.
The victim was very shaken by the incident but not seriously hurt.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.
He has since been released on bail as investigations continue.
Detective Constable Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty, opportunist and cowardly attack on a vulnerable elderly lady.
"We have been working hard to identify and track down a suspect in this case and our investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 101 quoting incident 275 of October 8.