Arrest after elderly lady 'pulled to the ground' and robbed in Eastwood

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

The victim, who is in her eighties, was walking along Nottingham Road, Eastwood, at around 11am on Friday, October 8, when she was approached by a cyclist who grabbed her bag as he rode by – pulling her to the ground in the process.

The victim was very shaken by the incident but not seriously hurt.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Detective constable Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty, opportunist and cowardly attack on a vulnerable elderly lady.

"We have been working hard to identify and track down a suspect in this case and our investigation is ongoing.

“The victim in this case has been through a very frightening ordeal and we are determined to get justice for her.”