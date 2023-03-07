News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Armed police help to arrest suspect and locate stolen bikes in Langley Mill

Armed police and local officers worked together to bring a suspect into custody and locate a pair of stolen motorbikes.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 21, two stolen motorbikes were recovered from a Langley Mill property by Derbyshire Police neighbourhood officers, with assistance from the force’s armed response unit.

A force spokesman said: “One motorbike was reported stolen from the Alfreton area, and with some good intelligence, was located in less than an hour of being reported stolen. A second bike was also located at the same address, which had been reported stolen from the Nottingham area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Patients warned to expect disruption to NHS across Nottinghamshire during strike...
These stolen bikes were discovered in Langley Mill.
These stolen bikes were discovered in Langley Mill.
These stolen bikes were discovered in Langley Mill.
Most Popular

One person was arrested after the bikes were located and enquiries into the thefts continue.