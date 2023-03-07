Armed police help to arrest suspect and locate stolen bikes in Langley Mill
Armed police and local officers worked together to bring a suspect into custody and locate a pair of stolen motorbikes.
On Tuesday, February 21, two stolen motorbikes were recovered from a Langley Mill property by Derbyshire Police neighbourhood officers, with assistance from the force’s armed response unit.
A force spokesman said: “One motorbike was reported stolen from the Alfreton area, and with some good intelligence, was located in less than an hour of being reported stolen. A second bike was also located at the same address, which had been reported stolen from the Nottingham area.”
One person was arrested after the bikes were located and enquiries into the thefts continue.