On Wednesday, July 6, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit reported they had been called to attend an incident on the M1 near Tibshelf.

Their Leicestershire counterparts had called for support to stop a suspicious van travelling north.

Officers found three people in the van - who were then detained.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on the motorway by Derbyshire and Leicestershire officers, as well as armed response units.