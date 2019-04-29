Armed police and helicopter crew swoop on man with ‘axe’ in Sutton

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis in a public place after armed police descended in Sutton.

Police were called at around 3.45pm yesterday (Sunday, April 28) to a report that a man had been seen ‘carrying an axe’ in the Jephson Road area.

Officers were called to Jephson Road to reports of a 'man carrying an axe'. Pic: Google Images.

Armed officers attended and, with help from a helicopter crew from the National Police Air Service, arrested a 32-year old man. The axe was recovered nearby.

Darren Frost, of no fixed address, has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court later today (Monday, April 29).

