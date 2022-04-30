Alexander Morgan.

Alexander Morgan had just led officers on a high-speed traffic pursuit through Nottingham when he fled from a car and tried to climb over a fence.

Moments after being pulled to the ground by a pursuing officer Morgan began to violently resist arrest – grappling on the floor with an armed officer before being tasered and incapacitated.

He was then found to have a large kitchen knife hidden in his jeans and arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan, aged 37, had come to police attention on the evening of October 16, 2020, when he was seen behind the wheel of a car that had been linked to a theft the day before.

After being spotted by a police car in Woodborough Road, Morgan sped away, passing through numerous red lights in and around Nottingham city centre and driving on the wrong side of the road.

After driving at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour in residential areas, Morgan abandoned the car near a footpath on Oxbow Close, The Meadows, where he tried and failed to make a run for it.

When he was questioned by officers Morgan declined to comment.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Morgan, of Shelford Rise, Sneinton, was jailed for a total of 17 months.

PC Louise Ramsay, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling display of driving that could very well have ended up in death or serious injury.

“Morgan drove through a busy city centre at high speed and showed absolutely no consideration for the safety of other people.

“It is a testament to the skill and professionalism of the officers involved that this incident was bought to a safe conclusion Morgan was safely detained.