Appeal to find Mansfield boy who has not been seen for five days

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a Mansfield boy who has not been seen for five days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen missing Liam? Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts.

Liam was reported missing from the Forest Town Mansfield area having last been seen on Thursday May 22 (22/05/2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed Liam is linked extensively to the Calverton area and the Nottingham City Centre area.

Liam was reported missing from the Forest Town Mansfield area having last been seen 22/05/2025.

Liam is described as being 5ft 1in tall, of a slim build, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, riding a blue Raleigh branded pushbike, and carrying a blue man bag.

If you have seen Liam or have any information about her whereabouts, residents are urged to please contact Nottinghamshire Police urgently on 101, quoting incident number 0041_23052025.