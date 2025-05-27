Appeal to find Mansfield boy who has not been seen for five days
Have you seen missing Liam? Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts.
Liam was reported missing from the Forest Town Mansfield area having last been seen on Thursday May 22 (22/05/2025).
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed Liam is linked extensively to the Calverton area and the Nottingham City Centre area.
Liam is described as being 5ft 1in tall, of a slim build, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, riding a blue Raleigh branded pushbike, and carrying a blue man bag.
If you have seen Liam or have any information about her whereabouts, residents are urged to please contact Nottinghamshire Police urgently on 101, quoting incident number 0041_23052025.