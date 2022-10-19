News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Appeal over off-road bikes being ridden on Bilsthorpe pavements

Police are appealing for information about off-road bikes being ridden in the Bilsthorpe area.

By Jon Ball
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 7:21am

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood South policing team said they had received reports of such bikes ‘riding along the pavement and putting the safety of pedestrians at risk’.

They have released an image of one biker they are keen to speak to who may have information about such incidents.

Read More

Read More
Watchdog inspectors tell care home in Rainworth that it must improve
Police are keen to speak to this biker.

Most Popular

A team spokesman said: “If anyone has any information relating to this incident, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 0328_12102022.”