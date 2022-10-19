Appeal over off-road bikes being ridden on Bilsthorpe pavements
Police are appealing for information about off-road bikes being ridden in the Bilsthorpe area.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood South policing team said they had received reports of such bikes ‘riding along the pavement and putting the safety of pedestrians at risk’.
They have released an image of one biker they are keen to speak to who may have information about such incidents.
A team spokesman said: “If anyone has any information relating to this incident, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 0328_12102022.”