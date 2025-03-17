Appeal launched to find driver following Warsop hit-and-run

Police are seeking the public’s help as they continue to investigate a collision in which a driver failed to stop after hitting two pedestrians in Warsop.

A man and his eight-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries after they were hit by a car as they used a zebra crossing on Sherwood Street, Warsop.

The incident involved a silver Mondeo and happened shortly before 5pm on Friday, January 17.

Following inquiries, officers managed to locate the vehicle and forensic tests were carried out in a bid to secure evidence.

Zebra crossing on the bottom of Sherwood Street, Warsop.

With the investigation ongoing, officers are appealing for anyone who can provide information about the driver to come forward.

Sergeant Michael Fearn, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victims, particularly the man’s young daughter who is just eight years old.

“Thankfully their injuries were not as serious as they could have been, but in no way does that diminish our resolve to catch the driver involved.

“We have conducted extensive CCTV inquiries and forensic examinations on the vehicle that we managed to locate, but we still need the public’s help.

“Do you have any information that can help us identify who was driving the vehicle? If so, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 594 of 17 January 2025.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”