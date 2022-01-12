Appeal for public help after Eastwood supermarket staff threatened with knife

Police are eager to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

Officers attended reports that security staff at Morrison’s, Kelham Way, Eastwood, were threatened with a knife on November 4 at around 4.55pm after staff had approached a man they suspected of shoplifting.

The alarm was set off in the store before they were threatened with a knife, but no one was injured during the incident.

Officers have now released a picture of a man they would like to speak to about the incident, and anyone who recognises him is now being asked to come forward and get in touch with officers to help them with their enquiries.

Do you recognise this man?

PC Matthew Leask, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have released images of a man we would like to speak with in connection with this incident.

“Reports of knife crime are taken extremely seriously and we will always fully investigate any incidents like this where innocent people have been threatened.

“These members of staff were simply going about their day and doing their job and it is not acceptable for any staff members to be threatened while they are simply carrying out their role.

“We are now asking anyone who recognises this man to get in touch as we believe he may have important information which could really assist us with our enquires.”