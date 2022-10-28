Appeal for information after motorbike stolen outside Langley Mill supermarket

The motorbike was last seen in Nuthall.

Police have been following several lines of enquiries as part of their investigation following the incident on Wednesday, September 21, between 2pm and 2.20pm outside Asda, Langley Mill.

The stolen motorbike, described as a Blue BMW G310, was later seen that day between 2.30pm and 3.55pm on Nottingham Road, Nuthall.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact police via Facebook, the Derbyshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting incident 22*550440.