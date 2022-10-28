Appeal for information after motorbike stolen outside Langley Mill supermarket
Officers investigating a stolen motorbike in Langley Mill are appealing for information.
By Lucy Roberts
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police have been following several lines of enquiries as part of their investigation following the incident on Wednesday, September 21, between 2pm and 2.20pm outside Asda, Langley Mill.
The stolen motorbike, described as a Blue BMW G310, was later seen that day between 2.30pm and 3.55pm on Nottingham Road, Nuthall.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact police via Facebook, the Derbyshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting incident 22*550440.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.