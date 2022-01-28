Appeal for help after two men sexually assault and harass lone woman on Nottinghamshire train
Officers investigating an incident in which two men sexually harassed a woman on a train have released CCTV images as they appeal to the public for help with the case.
At around 9pm on Thursday 30 December two men boarded a train travelling from Nottingham to Newstead and sat next to a lone female passenger.
They engaged her in conversation and made sexual comments before one of the men sexually assaulted her.
The man then moved to a different seat, when the other man continued to make inappropriate comments and touched her shoes.
Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 35 of December 31, 2021.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.