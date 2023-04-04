Appeal for help after man 'punched and pushed' while walking dog in Brinsley

A 48-year-old man was walking his dog in Brinsley Headstocks and Nature Reserve when his pet was approached by another dog that was off its lead.

An argument then took place between the man and the owner of the other dog which resulted in the victim being punched and pushed to the ground.

The attacker then left the scene in Mansfield Road, Brinsley, with his dog in tow.

Do you recognise this man?

Nobody suffered any injuries during the incident, which happened at around 4.35pm on February 14, 2023.

PC Aron Oszko, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Anyone who recognises the man in this picture is asked to get in contact with us straight away.

“We believe he has information that could assist us with our inquiries, so we’d like to speak to him immediately.

“Nottinghamshire Police is opposed to any forms of violence and don’t want to see incidents of this nature happening in our communities.”