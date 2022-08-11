Appeal for help after man attacked with champagne bottle outside Eastwood pub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the assault.

The victim was left with a deep cut and severe bruising after being hit in the face with a champagne bottle in Church Street.

As part of their enquiries officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

PC Aron Oszko, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence on our streets is totally unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to track down the person responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who knows the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information about what happened which could assist us with our investigation.

"If you think you recognise the man in the images or if you have any other information which could help us with our enquiries please get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 20 of May 28.