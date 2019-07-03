Appeal after three 'smash-and-grab' burglaries in Newark

Police are investigating after three shops were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in Newark.

Newark Cycles in Balderton Gate, JD Opticians in Appleton Gate, and Care Matters Mobility Newark, Slaughterhouse Lane, were broken into between 4.25am and 4.35am on Saturday, June 29.

Police are investigating three burglaries in Newark.

An empty till was taken from Newark Cycles and designer sunglasses from JD Opticians. It is not yet known what was taken from Care Matters Mobility Newark.

It is believed the offences were carried out by two people, one on foot and one on a pushbike.

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 161 of June 29, 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.