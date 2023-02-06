News you can trust since 1952
Appeal after spate of graffiti appears across Mansfield town centre

Police are appealing for information after a chain of graffiti appeared across Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 10:38am

Officers are “actively investigating” after a series of tags appeared in places such as Mansfield Leisure Park between December 9 and 11.

A police spokesman said: “Graffiti is a criminal offence. The offender will be dealt with appropriately when found.

“Multiple accounts of criminal damage have been caused as a result of this tag.”

Anyone who recognises the tag, or has information about who is responsible, is asked to contact PC Kevin Marshall at [email protected]

A tag on KFC, by Mansfield Leisure Park.
A tag on the Sainsbury's totem at Mansfield Leisure Park.
Tags in Mansfield town centre.