Appeal after spate of graffiti appears across Mansfield town centre
Police are appealing for information after a chain of graffiti appeared across Mansfield.
Officers are “actively investigating” after a series of tags appeared in places such as Mansfield Leisure Park between December 9 and 11.
A police spokesman said: “Graffiti is a criminal offence. The offender will be dealt with appropriately when found.
“Multiple accounts of criminal damage have been caused as a result of this tag.”
Anyone who recognises the tag, or has information about who is responsible, is asked to contact PC Kevin Marshall at [email protected]