Appeal after serious assault outside Huthwaite pub

Detectives are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault outside a village pub.

Officers were called to Main Street, Huthwaite, around 9.10pm on Sunday (June, 8) after the incident at the Market Inn.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is not believed any weapons were involved.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

Detectives are now analysing CCTV footage and carrying out other local inquiries.

They are also asking anyone with information, or any relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man has suffered serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

“Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry and residents can expect to see a police presence in the area during the rest of the day.

“We believe this was an isolated incident, but understand people in the village may be concerned. I’d urge them to speak to an officer.

“Despite the arrest, our inquiries are at an early stage and it is important anyone who was in the pub or on Main Street around this time gets in touch without delay.

“We believe there were a number of witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken to an officer and we want to take their accounts of what happened.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 635 of June 8, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be passed by clicking the following link: mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25E82-PO1.