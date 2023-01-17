Nottinghamshire Police said the street robbery happened off Forest Road, Sutton.

The victim was walking home from Skegby Mini Market when she was followed by a stranger.

As she turned into an alleyway alongside Beechwood Court, the suspect forcefully grabbed the victim’s bag from her shoulders.

Police believe this man can help with their investigation into a robbery in Sutton.

He then fled the scene in the direction of Beechwood Close.

Detective Constable Lisa Shields, who is investigating the incident, said: “This is an extremely serious incident, and it is imperative that we catch the suspect for this robbery.

“We believe that the suspect has followed his victim and then forcefully snatched her bag in an alleyway when he is out of plain sight and there were no witnesses around.

Police are hoping to trace this man.

“The victim was obviously left extremely shaken by the incident.

“We have carried out a thorough investigation to find the person responsible and are calling on the public’s help.

“We have released some images of a man we wish to trace who could help us with our inquiries. If you know the man in the images or are the man in the images, then we ask you to get in touch with us immediately.”

The incident happened on Monday, January 2, at about 2.15pm, although police have just released details.

Police are keen to speak to this man.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognises the man is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0337 of January 2, 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.