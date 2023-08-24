News you can trust since 1952
Appeal after 'opportunist thief' stole e-bike outside Nuthall convenience store

Police investigating the theft of an electrical bike in Nuthall are appealing for help from members of the public.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Do you recognise this man? Or have you seen this bike?Do you recognise this man? Or have you seen this bike?
The £4,500 Haibike e-bike was stolen from outside Morrisons Daily, in Ash Crescent, Nuthall, on July 23.

Officers are keen to trace the pictured individual as it is believed he may be able to assist the investigation.

PC Chris Clayton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim left the bike unattended for a few moments, but that’s all an opportunist thief needs.

“Stealing other people’s property is totally unacceptable and we are determined to track down those responsible.

“We particularly want to speak to anyone who recognises the individual in this image as we believe he can assist our inquiries.

“Finally, I’d urge people not to leave valuable possessions unattended or unsecured.

“Do not make it easy for opportunistic thieves."

Anyone with any information about the theft should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0318_25072023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

