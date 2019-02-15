Appeal after man suffers slash wound in Mansfield

Detectives are investigating after a man suffered a slash wound to his hand near to Morrison’s in Mansfield.

At around 6.30pm, the 46-year-old man left the supermarket and walked across the car park down an alleyway towards Rannoch Drive when he was attacked by two men.

He also suffered injuries to his face and neck.

One of the suspects is described as white, of a medium build and around 5ft 5 ins tall. He was wearing a dark coloured gilet type top, jogging bottoms and a black baseball cap. We don't have a description of the second man.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information that could help, contact police on 101 quoting incident 771 of 13 February. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.