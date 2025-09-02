Appeal after man punched and kicked in Ashfield assault
The victim, a man in his forties, was treated in hospital after being punched and kicked to the ground at about 12pm on Saturday 23 August.
It is believed that the two people pictured in this image have vital information about the incident, which happened near the Lakeside View Retail Park.
Officers also want to hear from any additional witnesses.
PC Shaun White said: “This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable, and we are determined to bring the attacker to justice.
“We would like to speak with the man and the woman in this photograph.
“Even though we cannot see these individuals’ faces, I believe they would be recognisable to anyone who knows them – especially the man, who is wearing a leg brace for what must be a recent injury.”
Call 101 quoting 263 of 23 August 2025.