Appeal after man punched and kicked in Ashfield assault

Officers investigating an assault in Sutton-in-Ashfield have released an image of two people they would like to speak with.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a man in his forties, was treated in hospital after being punched and kicked to the ground at about 12pm on Saturday 23 August.

It is believed that the two people pictured in this image have vital information about the incident, which happened near the Lakeside View Retail Park.

Officers also want to hear from any additional witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating an assault in Sutton-in-Ashfield have released an image of two people they would like to speak with.

PC Shaun White said: “This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable, and we are determined to bring the attacker to justice.

“We would like to speak with the man and the woman in this photograph.

“Even though we cannot see these individuals’ faces, I believe they would be recognisable to anyone who knows them – especially the man, who is wearing a leg brace for what must be a recent injury.”

Call 101 quoting 263 of 23 August 2025.