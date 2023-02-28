Appeal after man found injured in Mansfield town centre following ‘nasty’ assault
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a ‘nasty’ assault in Mansfield town centre.
The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was found injured by a member of the public on Quaker Way, close to Mansfield bus station, on Saturday, February 25, at about 6am.
He was later treated in hospital for a cut to his head and released.
Police are now appealing for information.
Detective Constable Amelia Hicklin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that took place somewhere in the town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.
“It is likely that this assault was seen or heard by somebody and I urge any witnesses to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 137 of February 25, 2023.