Appeal after man found injured in Mansfield town centre following ‘nasty’ assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a ‘nasty’ assault in Mansfield town centre.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:21pm

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was found injured by a member of the public on Quaker Way, close to Mansfield bus station, on Saturday, February 25, at about 6am.

He was later treated in hospital for a cut to his head and released.

Police are now appealing for information.

The man was found in Quaker Way, close to Mansfield Bus Station.
Detective Constable Amelia Hicklin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that took place somewhere in the town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It is likely that this assault was seen or heard by somebody and I urge any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 137 of February 25, 2023.