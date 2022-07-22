Appeal after man found in Mansfield with serious head injury

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was found in Mansfield with a serious head injury.

The 56-year-old, who was taken to hospital, was found opposite Leverton Road, next to Ladybrook Memorial Gardens, Ladybrook Lane, on Sunday, July 17, at about 1.40am.

His condition is currently described as serious.

Ladybrook Lane, near the junction with Leverton Road.

Detectives are working to establish what happened and urging anyone who was in the area and saw anything to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are keeping an open mind with regards to how the man sustained his injuries and are appealing for any information which may help us understand what happened.

“The area where the man was found is opposite The Ladybrook pub. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are urging anyone who may have seen something, or anyone who may have footage of the incident to please come forward.”