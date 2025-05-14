Appeal after man exposed himself to woman in woodland near Ollerton

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports a man exposed himself and tried to follow a woman through woodland near Ollerton.

The suspect reportedly performed an indecent act towards a woman as she passed through the woods based next to Brake Road, Walesby.

He then reportedly tried to follow the same woman for a short while before eventually leaving her alone, around 8pm on Tuesday (May, 13).

Police are now trying to track down the man, who has been described as white and aged in his thirties, and as having dark hair and black glasses.

The suspect was also reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and navy blue/black jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.

Officers will be conducting extra patrols in the woodland and across the surrounding area over the next few days to reassure residents, while police are now appealing for anyone with information to share it with them.

Inspector Charlotte Ellam, district commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: “This wasn’t just a disgusting act; it was an alarming one too that I have no doubt will have caused great distress to the person targeted.

“In addition to deliberately exposing himself, the man also reportedly tried to follow the same woman – leaving her to fear for her safety.

“Clearly none of us want anything like this to happen in our communities, so our officers will be stepping up visible patrols in this area over the next few days to provide our residents with some reassurance.

“The type of behaviour showcased in this incident was completely unacceptable, so we’re determined to track down whoever was responsible.

“We’d therefore ask that anyone who saw what happened or knows who could’ve been involved reports this to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 784 of 13 May 2025, or calls Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Nottinghamshire Police is currently running campaign ‘Walk in My Shoes’, which is asking women and girls across the county to share their experiences and identify problem areas where they feel unsafe, so that action can be taken.

For more information and to fill out the survey, visit: www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/campaigns/2025/walk-in-my-shoes/.