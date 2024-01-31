Appeal after man assaulted at Nottingham nightclub
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is believed the victim was attacked by one person who was part of a larger group.
The incident happened inside a venue in Burton Street at around 2am on New Year’s Day (January 1).
Sergeant Liz Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident that left the victim with a swollen eye.
“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to the three people in the image we’re releasing today, as we believe they may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist our inquiries.
“We’d ask they contact us to tell us what they saw.
“Equally, if you recognise any of the individuals, please call 101 quoting the refence number 24*002960.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”