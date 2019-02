Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for help tracing a number of historic artefacts which were stolen from a building site in Mansfield earlier this year.

Five stone carved soldier’s heads (pictured) were stolen between January 30 and February 1. The carvings date back to the 18th Century and have no monetary value, but are of historical value to the owner.

If anyone has seen these items, or has any information about their whereabouts, call police on 101 101 to speak to PC 3161 Wetton.