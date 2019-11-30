Appeal after female dog walker 'grabbed by throat' in Blidworth

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for witnesses after a dog walker was ‘grabbed by the throat’.

The assault happened in Boundry Woods, close to Belle View Lane, where a woman dog walker was grabbed around the throat and pushed to the ground following a dispute between another male dog walker.

The suspect is described as a white man, of average build, aged approximately 55-years of age and approximately 5ft 10ins tall.

He had short grey hair and a grey goatee beard wearing a blue and yellow anorak.

This male was also walking four pug dogs at the time three were tan in colour and one was black.

The incident happened on November 23 at around 2pm.

If you know who this male is or have any information about the incident please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 540 of 23 November 2019.