Police are appealing for two men to come forward after an elderly woman had her bank cards stolen in a Mansfield Tesco.

The "distraction theft" happened at Tesco, Oaktree Lane, Mansfield on March 13.

The men police would like to speak to.

The cards were taken from her car.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with the incident.

"If you have any information please ring 101, quoting incident number 425 of 14 March 2019."

