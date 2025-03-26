Appeal after cable box fire leaves Mansfield homes without internet

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cable cabinet fire in a residential street.

More than 100 homes were left without Internet and phone services after the blaze in Roston Close, Mansfield.

The fire broke out on March 19 and is believed to have been started deliberately.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have captured the offender on dash cam or doorbell footage, to come forward.

PC Aaron Harthill-Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a careless and reckless act that affected over 100 houses and left residents without internet nor any phone usage.

“Some people in the area reply on their phones in the event of a medical emergency and so they were left vulnerable as a result of this fire.

“I am asking for the public’s help to see if anyone saw anything or knows what direction the offender went, so that CCTV trawl can be completed.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 235 of 19 March.”