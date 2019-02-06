Appeal after Audi stolen from South Normanton driveway

Police are appealing for witnesses after an Audi A3 was stolen from a driveway in South Normanton.

Burglars broke into a house in Lea Vale, Broadmeadows at around 2pm on Friday, February 1.

They took the keys to a white Audi A3, which was then driven away from the property.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the Audi, or who saw a small blue Peugeot van in the area at the time.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall said: “I appeal to anyone who thinks they may have any information, however small they consider it to be, to get in touch.”

If you have any information which may assist with enquiries, call Derbyshire Police on 101.

Quote the reference number 19*54294 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Richard Marshall, in any correspondence.

