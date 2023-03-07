Appeal after about 180 bottles of booze worth £5k stolen from Mansfield supermarket

Officers believe a group of men entered the Tesco Extra store on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, and stole SIX trolleys full of alcohol.

It is believed there were 180 bottles in total, valued at more than £5,000.

Police said they believe the booze was covered with other items before the men made their way to the exit. Another suspect then worked the exit barrier to ensure there is a quick getaway.

Police are keen to speak to these three people.

Officers have now released images of three men they wish to trace, as they believe they may have information which could help their investigation, following the theft on January 24, shortly before 5pm.

PC Summer Smith, who is investigating the incident, said: “We believe that a group of men are hitting supermarkets nationally using techniques to avoid being caught.

“The appeal is twofold. Firstly, to let the public and other supermarkets know about this incident, but to also trace the three men in the CCTV images who could help us with our inquiries.

“Shop theft is not a victimless crime, and we are determined to stop this group from targeting any more of our supermarkets.

“If you recognise the three men in the picture or are the three men in the picture then please get in touch immediately.”

