Police are now appealing for information following the theft on Raleigh Road.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was about to catch a bus when a car pulled up from the direction of Westfield Lane with a man driving and a female passenger.

The woman got out the car and started talking to the victim, asking where the nearest hospital was as she had pains in her neck.

Raleigh Road, Mansfield.

She then thanked the victim by putting her arms around her and taking the 18-carat gold necklace.

The car drove off in the direction of Chester Street and the victim has then noticed the necklace has gone.

She has described both suspects as aged in their 30s with foreign accents. The female suspect had a large scarf and dark hair.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, who is investigating the incident, said: “The victim thought she was being helpful when she was stopped in the middle of the street by the suspect claiming she needed hospital treatment.

“Instead, a vile distraction tactic was used to steal a sentimental necklace, which the victim has had for more than 40 years and is valued at about £5,000.

“This was an appalling act, and we will do everything we can to ensure we bring those responsible to justice.

“We would like the public to help us with our inquiries. Were you approached by the same people? Were you also targeted?

“We want to build up a strong picture of the couple’s movements so we can make sure those responsible are caught and no more elderly people are targeted.”

