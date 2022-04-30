Lammas Leisure Centre.

Staff posted a customer notice on Facebook, at 7am on Saturday morning, which read: “Due to another break in at the leisure centre, we have a temporary entrance and exit at the far exit of the building near the squash courts.

"All activities will continue as normal. Thank you for your cooperation.”

It is thought the alarm was triggered at around midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire police were unable to confirm further details of the incident.

The break-in comes after vandals caused damage to the centre’s reception area, overnight on March 17.

On that occasion the centre was closed temporarily the next morning, before ‘parts of the facilities’ reopened at 9am, and finally the ice rink, café and reception areas were made accessible again in the afternoon.

Fire crews were called after a mechanical issue meant chemicals spilled into the pool on Thursday, February 3.