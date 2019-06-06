Angry Notts man attacked door after his new car conked out

A Notts man who damaged a door which had been slammed shut in his face when he complained that the second hand car he'd just bought had broken down has appeared in court.

Billy Barnes became verbally abusive when he went back to the person who sold him the car, and booted the door after it was slammed shut, said prosecutor Leanne Townshend.

A community order, imposed on January 8, 2018, was still in force when the offence took place, on Drawbridge Close, Maidstone, Kent, on July 3, last year.

When he was asked to enter a plea on a charge of failing to turn up to court on May 31, he said: "I went a day early. I got my days mixed up."

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "He's got a long record but there's not a lot recently. He is already out of pocket because of the incident."

Pashley, 26, of Carlton Road, Newark, admitted the criminal damage and the Bail Act offence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Leo Pyle told him: "The fact you bought a lemon is neither here nor there. I appreciate he didn't help matters by slamming the door in your face and saying "tough.""

He gave Pashley a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £50 compensation for the door.

Find out what crimes have been happening where you live.