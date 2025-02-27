Angry Mansfield man who punched taxi disputed £3,000 repair bill

An angry Mansfield man who damaged a taxi by punching it during a boozed-up argument disputed the £3,000 repair bill he received afterwards, a court has heard.

Jason Hole's partner got into the taxi outside the Rufford Arms pub and Hole demanded to know where they were going at 9pm on October 25, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Hole accepted punching the VW Passat’s bonnett and knocking off a wing mirror but only reckoned he’d caused around £200 of damage.

The court heard he has 12 previous convictions for 22 offences and was last in court in October 2023 when he received a community order.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “He has made every effort to contact the victim to try and resolve the situation and offered to pay for the damage he caused.”

He said Hole had obtained quotes for repairs from other garages but the owner of the Passat stopped replying to him.

“Since this incident he has taken stock of how alcohol affects his behaviour,” said Mr Higginbotham. “He hasn't drunk to excess since.”

The court heard there was a gap in Hole’s offending between 2019 and 2022 when he was in full time work and he now wants to focus on his family and staying out of trouble.

Hole, aged 31, of of Crompton Road, Pleasley, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

District judge Gilliam Young called it “an impulsive act” and ordered him to pay £300 compensation. Hole was also ordered to pay a £365 fine, a £106 surcharge and £85 costs.