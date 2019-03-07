Anger as Sutton office ransacked by thieves who left the safe's contents untouched

Security guards have been placed at a Sutton office after thieves ransacked the building - but left the safe's contents untouched.

Selous Security, which operates from Opas House on Market Street, Sutton, was targeted by thieves who "smashed off all of the doors and ransacked everything".

The office.

Other businesses in the area are believed to have been targeted at the same time.

Barry Caunt, Managing Director of the security firm said the thieves even got into their seven ton safe.

He said: "They spent time getting into our seven ton safe, which only had a cake my sister had made in it. That must have been annoying for them - they didn't take it."

Mr Caunt's sister makes professional cakes in France.

The floor of the store room.

Travellers set up illegal camp in Mansfield Woodhouse

Three laptops were also taken - including one which had images of Mr Caunt's father who passed away two-years-ago on Saturday.

He said some of the images were not backed up and that the laptops themselves are "relics" and not worth much.

He also said that staff in the office have been "upset" by the experience.

And live monitored CCTV is being put in at the building, but until it is fully installed a security guard will be in the building.

Other items taken include a pair of unique R2D2 ladies shoes, cash and bags of fake cannabis and some liquid gold which the company uses as part of its training.

Mr Caunt who has run the company for ten years has been in the building for about nine years and has said this is the first time they have been targeted.

Paedophile-hunters force pervert out of his home after exposing him with an online trap

He said: "I have invested a lot of hours into this company and now I have seen the office trashed.

"All of the files have been thrown across the floor. They have ripped everything apart.

"They caused more damage than the cost of the items they took. It's is annoying that it is someone who is just feeding a habit."

He also said the thieves got into the building from the former Sutton police station's roof, smashing windows to get in.

Notts police have been contacted for a statement.