Amazon customers warned of email scam after 400 reports received in one month

Amazon customers are being warned about an email scam that allows fraudsters steal their login details.

Action Fraud, the UK's national fraud and cyber reporting centre, said they have received over 400 reports in the last month about Amazon-related phishing emails.

Amazon email scam

The email will tell the recipient that their Amazon account will be "locked" if they don't verify it or authenticate their personal details.

The links in the emails lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal Amazon login credentials, as well as personal information.

Action Fraud said: "Don't click on links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details."