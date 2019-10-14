Almost 40 drivers stopped in Doe Lea as police crack down on motorists

Police inspecting one of the tyres.
More than 40 drivers have been stopped by police in Doe Lea as the force cracks down on insurance and tyre offences.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped 38 vehicles.

One of the cars stopped.

Catching eight motorists with illegal tyres, two motorists with insurance offences and even a drink driver.

A police spokesman said: "The checksite is part of this month's targeted enforcement of insurance and tyre offences."

Another car police stopped.

