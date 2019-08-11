Alleged thief who left wallet behind at Notts Wilkos is arrested

Remember the tale of the thief who left his own wallet at the scene of the crime?

On July 6 this year we reported on ho a hapless hardware store thief managed to lose his own wallet at Wilkos.

wallet

Alleged thief leaves wallet behind at Notts Wilkos

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police posted on Facebook:

“Dear Darren, the way to get away with a theft is to not leave your wallet behind at the scene!

“We are taking care of it at Bulwell after your shenanigans in Wilkos.

“Feel free to come in to claim it and to have a detailed chat with us. Many thanks, Bulwell Police.”

Last night there was an update on the situation

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police posted:

Do you remember this one from a few weeks back? Well we located the owner today, he ran off and so I got a quick cardio session in whilst at work #bonus. To the person who laughed at me on Hempshill Lane, I got him and so him and his accomplice are now in custody."